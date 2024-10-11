CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 24-year-old man accused of attacking a teenage girl in a bathroom at the Museum of Science over the weekend was ordered held without bail following his dangerousness hearing Friday.

The incident happened on Sunday. Yandri Hernandez was arrested on Wednesday on charges including kidnapping of a child, strangulation or suffocation, and assault and battery.

Hernandez was seen being led into a Charlestown courtroom late Friday morning and later left in handcuffs following the judge’s order.

Among allegations, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said Hernandez stood in a bathroom stall while a 15-year-old girl initially used another stall. When she washed her hands, the DA’s office said Hernandez approached the girl from behind and covered her mouth with his hand.

The DA’s office said Hernandez did not speak. He allegedly tried to restrain the girl. But she managed to scream, according to the DA’s office, and ran out of the bathroom.

State police spoke to a witness and identified a suspicious man on surveillance video. Police shared photos of the suspicious man and, with help from investigators in Cambridge, identified him as Hernandez.

Police soon spotted Hernandez in Somerville and took him into custody.

Hernandez was arraigned after his arrest and had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf, according to court records.

Back in court for Hernandez’s dangerousness hearing, Assistant District Attorney Monica Cusack detailed a lengthy history between Hernandez and law enforcement that she said includes incidents of unarmed robbery, breaking and entering, and disturbed behavior in Somerville.

Cusack said Hernandez’ has recently been living homeless in Cambridge.

“It’s very clear that Mr. Hernandez is escalating,” she said. “The behavior in the present incident is so concerning and so scary that the Commonwealth believes there are no conditions of release that would ensure the safety of the community.”

Hernandez’s attorney said the case against her client “is not black and white.” Attorney Lorraine Belostock also said Hernandez has mental health issues and problems with substance use.

“I think that there’s definitely issues with the charges in this case,” Belostock said.

The judge ultimately agreed to hold Hernandez without bail for 120 days.

Hernandez is due back in court in November.

Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden previously responded to the incident in a statement Thursday, saying “This is a terrifying incident for anyone, particularly for a teenager simply enjoying an outing with a friend at a popular destination.”

The Museum of Science issued its own response, saying it “takes multiple steps to create a safe environment for our members and guests.”

“We are grateful for the efforts of our own internal public safety team, combined with law enforcement officials, who were able to quickly identify the involved individual,” the museum said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)