BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A 35-year-old man is facing charges after police say he failed to stop for state police and crashed into a stop sign in Bow, New Hampshire Wednesday.

Troopers responding to a report of a reckless driver in a red Honda Accord traveling south on Interstate 89 in South London say they saw Jeffrey Dennis driving on and off the highway in an attempt to evade them, according to a release issued by the department.

Tire deflation devices were used in Bow and Dennis took Exit 1 and allegedly drove through an intersection at Logging Hill Road before crashing into a stop sign.

He was taken into custody without further incident and no injuries were reported.

Dennis is being charged with reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless operation, disobeying a police officer, speed and failure to yield to a stop sign.

He was ordered to be held without bail in the custody of the state for violating his parole.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call police at 603-227-2159.