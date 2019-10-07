Man ordered held without bail in connection to random Mattapan bike path assault

Massachusetts state police officers have arrested a man accused of attacking and assaulting a woman on a Mattapan bike path on Sept. 17.

Dwyarrn Burton, 26, was taken into custody last week and arraigned in Dorchester District Court on Monday after he allegedly attacked a 46-year-old Dorchester woman on the Neponset Bike Path in broad daylight.

She was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center with cuts and bruises, she was later released.

Troopers said the assualt was totally random.

Burton was ordered held without bail.

He was wanted for a prior incident.

