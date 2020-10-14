Man ordered to stay away from Baker after allegedly breaking into his Swampscott home

SWAMPSCOTT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Danvers man is facing a criminal charge and has been ordered to stay away from Gov. Charlie Baker and his family after allegedly breaking into their home in Swampscott, officials said.

Lane Forman was arraigned in Lynn District Court on Oct. 7 on a charge of breaking and entering during the daytime, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

A judge set bail at $5,000 and equipped Forman with a GPS tracking device.

Baker has a state police detail outside his house, so it is unclear how the man was allegedly able to get inside.

Forman is due back in court on Nov. 4 for a pre-trial hearing.

Baker’s home has been the scene of recent protests, with crowds of people gathered outside, demanding he loosen restrictions that are in place to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

