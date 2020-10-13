Man ordered to stay away from Gov. Baker after allegedly breaking into his home

A man is facing a criminal charge and has been ordered to stay away from Gov. Charlie Baker and his family after allegedly breaking into their home in Swampscott, officials said.

Lane Forman was arraigned Oct. 7 on a charge of breaking and entering during the daytime and his bail was set at $5,000, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

He was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device and told to stay away from the governor’s home and Monument Street in Swampscott.

He is due back in court Nov. 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

No further information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)