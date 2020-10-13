Man ordered to stay away from Gov. Baker and family after allegedly breaking into their home

A man was ordered to stay away from Governor Charlie Baker and his family after he allegedly broke into their home, officials said.

Lane Forman was arraigned on Oct. 7 for breaking and entering in the daytime and bail was set at $5,000, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s office.

He was ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device and told to stay away from the governor’s home and Monument Street.

He is due back in court on November 11 for a pre-trial hearing.

No further information was released.

