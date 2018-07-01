Man pays off 44-year-old parking ticket

MINERSVILLE, P.A. (WHDH) Police in Minersville Pennsylvania got a strange surprise in the mail yesterday when they received payment for a parking ticket that was issued 44 years ago.

The ticket was from 1974 and the fine was for $2, or about $20 today.

The letter was addressed to the police department and bore a fake return address.

Enclosed, was $2 to pay the fine, $3 interest and a note.

It read, “I’ve been carrying this ticket around for 40+ years always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don’t give you my info.” The anonymous sender signed the letter “Dave”

The police chief says he would like to meet the person who paid the ticket and say “thank you.”

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)