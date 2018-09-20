Man picks very odd time to break out leaf blower

(WHDH) — Storm Ali brought winds of more than 60 mph as it crossed Britain and Ireland this week, downing trees, cutting power, and damaging buildings.

The fallen autumn leaves would have been little match for the gale, but one man in Dublin decided he wasn’t taking any chances.

He was seen using a leaf blower as the storm swirled around him.

Check him out in the video below:

#StormAli meets man with leaf blower … pic.twitter.com/hqJ2moVMcG — D U B L I N M A C K E R (@dublinmacker) September 19, 2018

