(WHDH) — Most people who strike it rich in the lottery usually plan to spend their newfound money on a new car, a bigger home, or to pay off their debts but not 26-year-old Brian Nelson.

The Leesburg, Florida resident recently claimed a $1 million prize from a new scratch-off game and chose to receive his winnings in a lump-sum payment of $795,000.

His fiancee, Emily Pelton, told the Florida Lottery, “You won’t believe what he’s most excited about buying with his winnings.”

Nelson responded with a laugh before saying, “I’m just looking forward to upgrading to an electric toothbrush and splurging on a good pair of flip flops.”

The retailer where Nelson purchased his winning scratch ticket will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

