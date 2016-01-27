Man pleads guilty in 2004 murder of ex-girlfriend

A man has pleaded guilty to murdering his ex-girlfriend more than 10 years ago.

Shabazz Augustine pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing Julaine Jules.

Police found Jules’ body in the Charles River in August 2004, three weeks after she was last seen. Her body was found wrapped in plastic and weighted down.

Augustine accepted a life sentence for the crime.

