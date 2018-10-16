Man pleads guilty in Meals on Wheels machete attack

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has admitted to using a machete to attack a woman who was delivering meals for homeless people at a motel.

WCAX-TV reports Abukar Ibrahim, of Burlington, pleaded guilty Monday to causing bodily harm with a deadly weapon. As part of a plea agreement, charges including attempted murder were dismissed. He will remain in prison until January 2019.

Police say Ibrahim was vandalizing vehicles in a Shelburne parking lot when the 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer confronted him. The woman sustained injuries to her back and leg in the attack.

Police say after the attack Ibrahim barricaded himself in a room for 2 1/2 hours before coming out.

A doctor determined Ibrahim wasn’t sane at the time of the attack.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)