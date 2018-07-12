KILLINGWORTH, Conn. (AP) — A New Jersey man has pleaded guilty to a bank robbery in Connecticut.

The U.S. Attorney’s office says 39-year-old Lavon Young, of Union City, New Jersey, entered his plea Wednesday in connection to a bank robbery in Killingworth.

Court documents show Young and David Earl entered a TD Bank with a pellet gun Jan. 27 and told everyone to get down or they would “blow their heads off.”

The men fled the scene with $9,754 in cash.

Officers later spotted their car in East Haven and engaged in a pursuit. Police say the men threw money out the car’s windows during the chase, but officers were able to recover all but $275.

Earl pleaded guilty to the robbery in May.

Both men face up to 20 years in prison.

