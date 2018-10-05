Man pleads guilty to distributing fentanyl in Mattapoisett

MATTAPOISETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Mattapoisett man pleaded guilty Wednesday to distributing fentanyl, officials say.

John N. DeCosta, 31, pleaded guilty to one count each of distribution of a Class B substance and distribution of a Class B substance, subsequent offense, Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced Friday.

DeCosta was sentenced to three years and one day in state prison.

In July 2017, members of the Mattapoisett police conducted an investigation into fentanyl distribution in the area, and during the investigation, DeCosta was identified as an individual who was distributing amounts of fentanyl to customers, officials say.

As a result of the investigation, on Oct. 4, 2017, police arrested DeCosta in the parking lot of 7-11 on Route 6/Fairhaven Road when he was observed by police conducting a drug transaction.

Police seized $2,093 in cash from DeCosta and a small bag which contained fentanyl, according to the DA’s office.

In a search of his residence, police located $1,900 in cash, a digital scale, and several corner cut baggies consistent with the distribution of narcotics.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)