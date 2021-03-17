Man pleads guilty to escaping from custody

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A man who fled from custody in New Hampshire and went missing for a month has pleaded guilty in federal court.

Edwin Laboy, 45, was confined at the Hampshire House Residential Reentry Center in Manchester. Court documents say he had been convicted of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances in Vermont.

He received approval to go to a gym on Dec. 31, but didn’t return at the agreed time, according to court documents. He was arrested on Jan. 28 in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Laboy, who pleaded guilty on Tuesday, is scheduled to be sentenced on May 7.

