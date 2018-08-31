Man pleads guilty to fatal Boston stabbing, sentenced to 12 to 15 years in jail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man who stabbed a 23-year-old to death during a fight in Boston two years ago pleaded guilty to a manslaughter charge Thursday and will spend the next 12 to 15 years behind bars, officials said.

Darius Barry, 20, was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to a manslaughter charge in connection with the Aug. 17, 2016 stabbing death of Gage Smith, who was stabbed in the chest and back during an altercation outside a home on Paris Street, according to a spokesman for Suffolk District Attorney Daniel F. Conley’s Office.

Smith was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

