CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A third person has pleaded guilty in federal court in connection to a high-end brothels case in the Boston area.

James Lee, 70, of California, pleaded guilty to three charges Wednesday afternoon.

Prosecutors say Lee leased and helped fund the properties located in Cambridge, Watertown, and Northern Virginia.

Prosecutors also say elected officials, pharmaceutical executives, doctors, military personnel, and others were participating in these brothels.

Officials say Lee was able to fraudulently apply for $580,000 worth of COVID PPP loans while the scheme was going on.

Lee could face up to 25 years in prison. He’s due to be sentenced tentatively in April.

