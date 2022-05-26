CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire man has pleaded guilty in federal court to defrauding government programs that were intended to provide assistance related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

George Adyns, 51, of Sandown, who was chief financial officer of several companies in Plaistow, directed employees in March 2020 to file for state unemployment benefits while continuing to work, prosecutors said. The state paid more than $49,000 in fraudulently obtained benefits.

Adyns also fraudulently obtained loans totaling more than $135,000, prosecutors said.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 31 on a wire fraud charge.

A co-defendant pleaded not guilty.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)