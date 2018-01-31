Man pleads guilty to killing Fall River woman, burying body

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to charges he killed a Massachusetts woman and buried her body behind a vacant home in Rhode Island.

Attorney General Peter Kilmartin said Wednesday 33-year-old James Lombardi, of Cranston, Rhode Island waived indictment.

Lombardi was charged with first-degree murder in the killing of 29-year old Krystal Boswell, of Fall River. He was sentenced to life in prison, plus two years as a habitual offender.

Police say he killed Boswell at his home in April, then brought her body to a Cranston home where he did construction work.

Police say Lombardi and Boswell were recently acquainted. They say an anonymous caller identified Lombardi as Boswell’s killer and pointed authorities to the burial site.

The state medical examiner said the cause of death was blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

