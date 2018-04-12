Man who shot and killed off-duty Revere cop pleads guilty to manslaughter charge

REVERE, Mass. (WHDH) — A man who shot and killed an off-duty Revere police officer in 2007 was sentenced to 14 years behind bars Thursday after pleading guilty to manslaughter charges.

Robert Iacoviello shot and killed Officer Daniel Talbot in 2007 during an argument in a park near Revere High School. Although Iacoviello was convicted of second-degree murder in 2010, the conviction was overturned in 2016 after it was determined that jurors didn’t receive proper instructions.

Iacoviello pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in Suffolk Superior Court. Talbot’s family, who was in court, told 7News that they are furious with the sentence.

“It’s not over 10 years later and I’m still reliving the hell that I was back then,” Talbot’s fiancee, Constance Dussault told 7News. “Pleading guilty doesn’t seem enough for me.”

Iacoviello, who was sentenced to 14 years in prison, apologized to Talbot’s family.

“I apologize for my actions. I wish it never happened. It shouldn’t have happened. I know a lot of people are going through pain. I know a lot of people are hurting. I know there’s nothing I can do right now. But whatever I can do, I will. I take responsibility for my actions,” he said, according to a DA spokesman.

His trial was supposed to start on April 30.

In a statement, the DA spokesman said, “In accepting Iacoviello’s plea, prosecutors weighed the Talbot family’s loss and egregious nature of the defendant’s actions against the challenges posed by locating the necessary trial witnesses, re-trying the case 11 years later with the additional defense theories imposed by the Appeals Court, and the possibility of conviction on a lesser offense or even acquittal.”

