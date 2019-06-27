Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man convicted of having sex with a 13-year-old girl over a decade ago has pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography possession charge.

The Stamford Advocate reports that 31-year-old Brian Pennell entered his plea in a Hartford federal court on Wednesday.

Pennell was arrested and charged in February 2018 after officers found he had violated a 15-year probation sentence stemming from a 2008 conviction of second-degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography.

He served 30 months in prison.

The conditions of his release as a child sex offender prevented him from having any children’s clothing, toys or games as well as access to a camera, recording device or internet service.

Pennell is scheduled to be sentenced in September to at least 15 years in prison.

