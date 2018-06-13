BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man accused of setting his girlfriend on fire has pleaded guilty to murder and other charges.

The Register-Herald reports 48-year-old Dwayne Michael Lane of Beckley entered the plea Tuesday in Raleigh County Circuit Court against the advice of his attorney.

He was accused of dousing 48-year-old Belinda Cox with gasoline on Sept. 17 and setting her on fire in front of her daughter and her niece. Cox was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s yard and died at a hospital on Oct. 4.

Lane also pleaded guilty to gross child neglect and domestic battery.

Judge Andrew Dimlich accepted the plea and set sentencing for Aug. 13.

