Man pleads guilty to stealing $234,000 from father’s social security

WEBSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Webster man pled guilty to theft of government money Thursday after he stole over $230,000 in Social Security retirement benefits.

David Brunell, 56, admitted to depositing approximately $234,000 in retirement benefits intended for his father, into a separate bank account after Brunnell’s father had died, according to a release issued by the Department of Justice.

Brunell claimed to use the funds for personal expenses, including paying his mortgage.

He faces no more than 10 years behind bars, three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.\

Brunnell is set to be sentenced on December 13.

