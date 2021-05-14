CONCORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A man has pleaded guilty after authorities say he cast a ballot for the 2016 general election in New Hampshire as well as Michigan.

Laurence Kahn, 58, of Londonderry, N.H. and Toivola, Mich., pleaded guilty in Rockingham Superior Court Thursday to voting in more than one state prohibited, Attorney General John M. Formella announced.

Kahn knowingly checked in at the checklist in Londonderry and cast a N.H. ballot after having already cast a ballot in the same election year in Michigan, Formella said.

Kahn was sentenced to 90 days at the House of Corrections, all suspended for one year on the condition of his good behavior.

The court ordered Kahn pay a $4,000 fine with a penalty assessment of $960.

His right to vote in New Hampshire was also terminated.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)