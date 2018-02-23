RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man has pleaded no contest to charges in the strangulation death of his girlfriend, the mother of his two children.

The Rutland Herald reports 40-year-old Christopher Sharrow pleaded no contest Thursday to charges of voluntary manslaughter and aggravated domestic assault in the 2013 death of 32-year-old Kristin Parker. Under a plea agreement, Sharrow would receive a sentence of up to 30 years. Sharrow was originally charged with second-degree murder.

Sharrow suffered brain damage when he tried to hang himself in prison, which affected his recollection of the night Parker was killed. Sharrow’s attorney, Kelly Green, says she will call an expert to testify about his brain injury.

Parker’s relatives said they were concerned Sharrow’s competency could become an issue if the case went to trial.

A judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation.

