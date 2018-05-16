Man pleads not guilty to assault charges after parking lot fight in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) — A Brockton man pleaded not guilty to accusations that he assaulted a man in a liquor store parking lot.

Brockton police responding to the area of Pleasant St. at around 10 p.m. said they found a 54-year-old man seriously injured. The man was taken to Brockton Hospital for treatment.

Jean Dazile, 28, was taken into custody in connection with the fight. He pleaded not guilty and his lawyer said he was not there at the time.

