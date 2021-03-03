SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 26-year-old man faced a judge Wednesday in connection with a crash that killed an off-duty Salem police officer back in June 2020.

Juan Marinez, of Salem, pleaded not guilty in Salem District Court to charges of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation, speeding, and marked lanes violation, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

Judge Carol-Ann Fraser ordered Marinez not to drive.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 317 Jefferson Ave. around 11 p.m. on June 26, 2020, found a Toyota Corolla, driven by Salem police officer Dana Mazola, 56, and a Ford Fusion, operated by Marinez, had collided head-on, according to the DA’s office.

Mazola was pronounced dead and Marinez sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Mazola’s widow Florene released a statement following Marinez’s court appearance that read, “While we are thankful for the continuous support we’ve received from the community, the senselessness of this tragedy continues to devastate everyone who loved Dana. Not a moment passes when he is not profoundly missed.”

Marinez’s case is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing on April 22.

