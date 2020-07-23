Man posing as ride-share driver facing additional rape and kidnapping charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man who is being held on rape and kidnapping charges out of Boston in January is now facing additional charges.

Alvin Campbell, 39, is accused of rape, kidnapping and recording a nude person without their consent by seven women between 2017 and 2019, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Campbell, the brother of Boston City Councillor Andrea Campbell, is currently being held on raping and kidnapping an intoxicated woman who he picked up outside of a Boston bar in January.

Bail in the previous case was set at $250,000.

The recent criminal complaints against Campbell filed Thursday are out of Central, South Boston and Roxbury municipal courts, authorities said.

In all seven cases, Campbell allegedly targeted the woman while they were intoxicated at or near bars, which made them incapable of consent or resisting, the District Attorney said.

The women also believed that Campbell was the ride-share driver they had summoned in all instances, authorities said.

Campbell had last worked for Uber in 2016 and had his vehicle seized during the January 2020 investigation.

The vehicle was “festooned” with Uber stickers and logos at the time, the District Attorney said.

