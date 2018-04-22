NASHVILLE (WHDH/AP) – Police in Nashville are describing 29-year-old James Shaw Jr. as a hero.

Shaw was at the Waffle House in Antioch, Tennessee when a semi-nude gunman opened fire, killing at least four people and injuring four others.

“He shot through that door; I’m pretty sure he grazed my arm. At that time I made up my mind … that he was going to have to work to kill me. When the gun jammed or whatever happened, I hit him with the swivel door,” Shaw said in a news conference.

Shaw rushed the gunman while he was reloading. He was able to wrestle the gun away and toss it over the counter. That’s when the gunman ran off.

Shaw suffered minor injuries, including cuts and an injured elbow.

Police said they believe Shaw’s actions and quick thinking saved many lives.

The suspect, 29-year-old Travis Reinking, is still at large, and could possibly be armed with two guns.

