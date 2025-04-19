MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - For his 60th birthday, Kevin Martin wanted to run a marathon.

The Dana Farber Cancer Institute Invited him on their team, not knowing he’d soon be a patient.

“Literally almost a month to the day that I got accepted on the best team, I got diagnosed with stage four high volume prostate cancer,” said Martin.

Marin had no symptoms, except some pain in his shoulder, and was determined to complete the race.

“I said I can’t do chemo now, I’m running the Boston Marathon,” said Martin.

Martin’s stage four terminal prostate cancer metastasized in his bones, but that wasn’t stopping him from doing what he loves.

Right after he ran his first marathon back in 2024, his results came back and his tumors were shrinking, so chemo is off the table.

“I wasn’t supposed to be able to finish Boston, I was supposed to gain weight… I seem to be this anomaly of doing things I’m not supposed to do,” said Martin.

Although he pushes himself everyday, he says it’s a mental battle.

“My biggest symptom is honestly between my ears, it’s been a mental health challenge and that kind of crept up on me,” said Martin.

The catholic deacon says he’s living his best life ever. Martin is taking dance lessons, running countless triathlons, and a mission to run four marathons this year.

“I felt like I was living a great life before and I’m living a great life today still,” said Martin. “I never wanted to have gotten cancer, but, my family may not say this, but I’m definitely a better person because of it, I try harder to be in the present moment.”

Martin will be crossing the finish line in just a few short days, and then will run the London Marathon just a few days after that.

