ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 62-year-old man who was impaled by a tree in Rockland Saturday was pronounced dead at the hospital, officials said Monday.

Raffaele Bruzzese died from his injuries at South Shore Hospital in Weymouth after a tree struck him while he was operating construction equipment, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office.

At around 1:14 p.m. Saturday, emergency crews responded to 158 Central St. in Rockland after a neighbor called 911 to report the incident, the office said.

The neighbor said Bruzzese had been operating a skid steer when a tree fell onto him, pinning him beneath.

First responders took Bruzzese to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The incident remains under investigation. However, investigators do not suspect foul play.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)