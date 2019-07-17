Police: Man killed in brazen daylight shooting in Roslindale

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help tracking down a suspect after one person was shot to death in broad daylight in Roslindale Wednesday.

Officers responding to the area of 27 Rowe St. around 3 p.m. found a man in his 20s dead at an “outdoor crime scene,” according to Boston Police Commissioner Willaim Gross.

Gross says no arrests have been made.

Detectives are canvassing the neighborhood in an effort to uncover evidence pertaining to the incident.

“We’re looking for witnesses, any video, or any information that may help facilitate the investigation,” Gross said.

An outraged Gross condemned the shooting death, which marks the city’s 23rd homicide this year.

“These should not be happening, these homicides, these acts of violence,” Gross added. “Especially, on a quiet street like this.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Civil Rights Unit at 617-343-4527.

Those who would like to provide anonymous tips can call the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or text the word TIP to CRIME (27463).

