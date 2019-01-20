Man proposes to girlfriend at North Shore Music Theater show

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emily Krueger walked onstage at North Shore Music Theater alongside her boyfriend Jason Malaquias when she won a gift basket during intermission, but to her surprise, the couple walked offstage engaged.

“I think every girl thinks of the Hollywood romantic movie, but when it’s happening, it’s like ‘Oh my God,'” Krueger said. “I was so in shock.”

Malaquias began planning the proposal in June and during the intermission of “A Christmas Carol,” his plan was set into motion.

“I know we are going up there so it’s a matter of, like, don’t trip,” Malaquias said.

“And I’m there like, “Let’s win. I want to win. I hope they call our name,” Krueger said.

Once onstage, Malaquias gave a short speech and got down on one knee, telling Krueger, “I would love for you to continue that love story and marry me.”

This night was also the first time the couple’s families met. Krueger said she was so focused on the meetup that she missed some engagement clues.

“In hindsight, there are so many tip-offs that I should have been aware of, but I was nervous just in general about our families meeting,” Krueger said.

It was an epic proposal that the couple, and their families, will never forget.

“I never believed in love at first sight, but now I do,” Malaquias said.

