BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident who was unconscious when a police officer pulled him from a burning home in Burlington early Sunday morning has died, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Evelyn Street around 4 a.m. found heavy flames coming from the roof of the house, according to a joint statement issued by Fire Chief Andrew Connerty and Police Chief Thomas P. Browne.

A Burlington police officer entered the home, located an unconscious resident, and pulled them out of the house. The Burlington Fire Department transported the resident, later identified as Paul Spencer, 60, to Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the fire remains uner investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)