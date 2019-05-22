Man pulled from Muddy River in Boston dies

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man pulled from the Muddy River in Boston Wednesday morning has died, state police said.

Divers searching through the water in the area of Charlesgate at Boylston Street around 6 a.m. could be seen pulling an adult male out of the river.

The victim, 33, was likely living in a homeless encampment near the river, according to police.

He was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police say there is no evidence of foul play or assault to the victim.

The man’s name has not been released.

An investigation is ongoing.

Members of the BFD Dive Team Decon after recovering a man from the water at Charles Gate and Commonwealth Ave shortly before 7:00 this morning . The man was taken by ⁦@BOSTON_EMS⁩ his condition unknown. ⁦@CityOfBoston⁩ ⁦@ChiefJoeFinn⁩ ⁦@LOCAL_718⁩ ⁦ pic.twitter.com/WvXrIQDZNZ — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 22, 2019

Deputy Andre Stallworth briefs the media on the water recovery at CharlseGate & Commonwealth Ave at Approx 6:09 this morning. 4 members first on scene entered the water in survival suits, before the BFD Dive team arrived. The Dive team was deployed and recovered the man. pic.twitter.com/j8gpCd4r1s — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 22, 2019

