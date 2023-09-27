A man who was pulled from the water off the coast of Boston after falling from an oil tanker has died, according to authorities.

In a statement to 7NEWS, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office confirmed the death of a crew member who fell from the MTM Dublin early Tuesday morning.

The individual had been pulled from the water by a fishing vessel some time after 4:30 a.m., after the Dublin first issued a distress call.

The captain of the nearby “America” told 7NEWS his was the closest ship when the mayday call was sent out. In pitch blackness, he said the ship was able to locate the crew member and help bring him to shore, where he was then transported to Mass General Hospital.

The United States Coast Guard said that what led up to the man going overboard remains under investigation.

