Man pulled from water in Winthrop, hospitalized following rescue

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews rescued a man from the water in Winthrop on Thursday and had him taken to a Boston hospital, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to incident found the man near the waterline on the beach at Coughlin Park, officials said.

The victim, a man in his 50s, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital for unknown injuries.

No foul play is suspected, according to officials.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

