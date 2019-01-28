Man pulled from water off Osterville Beach

A man wearing waders and heavy winter clothes was pulled from the ocean by firefighters in Osterville on Monday afternoon, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a body floating near the entrance to Dowses Beach met two bystanders pointing to a body that was floating about 20 yards offshore in the East Bay, according to the Centerville-Osterville, Marstons Mills Department of Fire-REscue & Emergency Services.

The middle-aged victim was taken to Cape Cod Hospital. His status was not immediately released.

Crews also recovered a partially submerged skiff with shell fishing equipment that was anchored at the entrance of the Centerville River.

The incident remains under investigation.

