Man pulled from water, rushed to hospital on Cape Cod

A man was pulled from the water in Bourne Thursday and rushed to the hospital.

Bourne police and fire crews responded about 5:20 p.m. for a report of a man in distress in Pocasset Harbor.

A man from Weymouth, who is renting a home in the area, told 7News he raced into the water, pulled the man to shore, and performed CPR.

The unresponsive man was found in the water with two children, the witness said.

The man pulled from the water was rushed to Falmouth Hospital for treatment.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)