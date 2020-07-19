Man pulled unresponsive from Andover pool

ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive at the bottom of an Andover resident’s pool Sunday, officials said.

Officers and firefighters responding to reports of a drowning on Gavin Circle at 3:30 p.m. found a man at the bottom of the pool, police said. First responders performed CPR and the man was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was immediately released. The incident is under investigation.

