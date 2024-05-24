WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man punched and cracked an MBTA bus door window in Watertown Thursday afternoon, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

At around 1 p.m., Transit Police responded to the incident on Mt. Auburn Street. The police department will seek charges for malicious destruction of property, it said in an X post.

No other information was immediately available Thursday evening.

