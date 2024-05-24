WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 29-year-old man punched and cracked an MBTA bus door window in Watertown Thursday afternoon, according to the MBTA Transit Police.

At around 1 p.m., Transit Police responded to the incident on Mt. Auburn Street. The police department will seek charges for malicious destruction of property, it said in an X post.

5/23 1PM Mt. Auburn Street Watertown 29y/o male acting erratically punched #MBTA door window causing it to spider web crack. TPD will seek charges for Malicious Destruction of property. pic.twitter.com/ZtCe0B7kri — MBTA Transit Police (@MBTATransitPD) May 23, 2024

No other information was immediately available Thursday evening.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)