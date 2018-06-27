Man punches SUV with bare hands in bizarre road rage incident

HIALEAH, FLA. (WHDH) – Drivers in Hialeah witnessed an unusual case of road rage Monday afternoon: a man who decided to punch another vehicle with his bare hands.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 87th Avenue and 79th Street, just south of Interstate 75. The video, taken by Instagram user @dana_cabr and shared by @only.in.hialeah.305, shows a man confronting a driver in a black SUV.

He flexes in front of the vehicle, then punches the car’s grill.

When the SUV backs away from the man, he then runs forward and throws himself onto the vehicle’s hood before walking back to his own car.

No word on what started the incident. Hialeah Police confirmed that officers responded to the scene but said the victim did not want to file a police report.

The video has been viewed over 90,000 times since it was posted yesterday evening.

