Man races to help his friend who fell in the water in Seaport

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person raced to save a man who fell in the water this afternoon in Seaport.,

Police say the man was standing on the pier when he got too close to the edge of the water and fell in. They say one of his friends threw him a rope and was able to pull him out.

“I’m the one who called 911 and police came three minutes later, and luckily he knows how to swim that he just floated into the water and one of my friends here used a rope to pull him to where he can grab it and he got out,” a witness said.

The man who fell in the water did not need to go to the hospital and is doing OK.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)