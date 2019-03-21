NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP, Penn. (WHDH) — Police in Pennsylvania are searching for a man who rammed his car into a store to steal two cans of beer.

A surveillance camera captured the moment when the man drove into the front of the store, breaking the doors and knocking over display cases.

He is then seen pushing on the broken glass doors so he could reach into the building to grab two 25-ounce Bud Ice cans.

Anyone who recognizes that suspect is asked to call Det. William Moor at 610-356-0602.

