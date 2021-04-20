Man rearrested after police say he walked out of detention center, stole a car

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old man was taken back into custody Tuesday morning after officials said he walked out of a Lawrence detention center and stole a car.

Joshua Morely is expected to face criminal charges out of four communities after he allegedly walked away from the Essex Country Pre-Release and Re-entry Center early in the morning and stole a car off the lot of a nearby dealership, according to a release issued by the county sheriff’s office.

Morely was later spotted in Haverhill and police pursued him to Sandtown, New Hampshire, where he was taken into custody again.

Morely has been in the custody of the Essex County Sheriff’s Department since his sentencing in October of 2020. He was moved from the Middleton House of Correction and into the Pre-Release center on April 6.

He is currently being held at the Rockingham County Jail.

