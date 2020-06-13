Man recalls ‘shocking’ encounter with bobcat near NH supply store

SEABROOK, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man captured video of a bobcat near a popular store in Seabrook on Saturday.

Joey Knowles said he spotted the large cat near the Sam’s Club on Batchelder Road.

“It was kind of shocking to see it that time of day,” Knowles recalled, adding that he followed the animal for a short distance to record the encounter and to see how it would react.

When he was done with his video, Knowles said he later contacted authorities in the hopes of having the bobcat relocated to a safer location.

