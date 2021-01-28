(WHDH) — A Tennessee man is convinced he reeled in a record catch while fishing; however, he doesn’t know for sure because he did not have a scale to weigh it.

Robert Livingston caught a massive paddlefish but decided to let it go back in the water.

“I guess I’m an idiot for letting it go but we didn’t kill it and it’s still here swimming around, so I guess somebody else will catch it,” he said.

Livingston added that he is confident that he broke the world record for the largest paddlefish ever caught.

