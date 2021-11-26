BOSTON (WHDH) - A Easthampton man referred to by police as Scrooge was allegedly found with a stolen piano that belonged to a Boston resident on Monday.

Officers responding to a radio call regarding a man attempting to steal tools and other items from the construction area by South Station’s Track 1 around 11:20 a.m. found Timothy Babyok, 41, in possession of a shopping cart containing a large, unopened box packaged for shipping, according to transit police.

The shipping label reportedly had a Boston address as a destination.

Babyok initially gave officers a false name, which did not match the name on the shipping label, police said.

When asked how he came in possession of the package, police say Babyok gave a nonsensical response.

Officers tracked down the rightful owner who informed the officers he ordered a $1,700 Yamaha piano that never arrived despite the tracking number indicating it had been delivered, police said.

Babyok was taken into custody on a charge of receiving stolen property over $1,200.

During the booking process, police say it was discovered that Babyok had two outstanding warrants for his arrest issued out of Cambridge District Court for shoplifting and Boston Municipal Court for assault with a dangerous weapon.

The piano was returned to the rightful owner.

