NEW LONDON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who was released early from federal prison because of the pandemic has been sent back behind bars for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Anthony Whitley, 38, of New London, was sentenced Thursday to 18 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Meyer.

Whitley had been sentenced to five years in prison in October 2018 after being convicted of drug and weapons charges.

Meyer granted him a compassionate release from prison in September due to “factors related to the COVID-19 pandemic.” His sentence was modified to time served and four years of supervised release.

New London Police arrested Whitley on March 15 after setting up a controlled drug buy, prosecutors said. He was charged with interfering with officers and resisting arrest following a brief chase.

Whitley has been detained since May 5, when his supervised release was revoked.

Prosecutors said that in addition to his prior federal conviction, Whitley has eight previous state convictions, including felony convictions for drug and firearm offenses.

Whitley’s brother, Bashon Whitley, who was also serving a five-year sentence when he was granted a similar compassionate release last August, is currently being sought after failing to appear for a violation hearing in March, prosecutors said.

