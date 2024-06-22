PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of a 69-year-old man who had been reported missing was found in Plymouth Saturday after a four-day search, officials said.

Rodney Riviello, of Plymouth, was found dead Saturday afternoon outdoors in Plymouth. He had been missing since Tuesday, June 17, and there was an extensive search for him this week.

Police Chief Dana Flynn and Fire Chief Neil Foley thanked all of those who assisted in the search effort this week.

In a statement, Riviello’s family said, “We are devastated by the loss of our dad. This entire ordeal has been extremely difficult and unbelievable. The only comfort we’ve had this week was holding on to hope that dad would come home safe and relying on the incredible support that our family, friends, the media, and the community of Plymouth have shown us. Thank you to the Plymouth Police Dept. and all of the public safety agencies who have worked tirelessly since Tuesday to find our dad. And to the volunteers who have organized, searched, prayed, donated food, and held us in their hearts, we will never be able to adequately thank you enough.”

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)