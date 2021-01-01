Man reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Quincy located

Courtesy Quincy Police

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who went missing on New Year’s Eve in Quincy was located Friday and is safe, police said.

Marshall Jensen, 73, hadn’t been seen since Thursday when police say he went missing.

The department put out an alert in search for him just before 3 p.m. on Friday and said he was located safe just before 6 p.m.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending