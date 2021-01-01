Man reported missing on New Year’s Eve in Quincy located

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who went missing on New Year’s Eve in Quincy was located Friday and is safe, police said.

Marshall Jensen, 73, hadn’t been seen since Thursday when police say he went missing.

The department put out an alert in search for him just before 3 p.m. on Friday and said he was located safe just before 6 p.m.

Mr. Jensen was located safe! https://t.co/RAKY4LDpER — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) January 1, 2021

#Missing Marshall Jensen, 73, has been reported missing. He is 5’6”, 160 lbs, w/blue eyes and bald. Last seen yesterday, 12/31, wearing black knit hat, tan jacket, black jeans, blue sneakers. From Squantum area. If you see Mr. Jensen, please contact Quincy Police at 617-479-1212 pic.twitter.com/dVkWdN7HcS — Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) January 1, 2021

